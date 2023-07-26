During the 2022-2023 school year, high school students at Bellevue Community Schools had the opportunity to serve their communities and school through the Silver Cord program at BHS.
The Silver Cord program recognizes student volunteerism throughout each year and the student's entire high school careers.
Students volunteer at least 30 hours each year and if they end up with 120 hours by their senior year, they wear a silver cord at graduation.
Students are honored annually for each 30-hour milestone as the program moves on.
Students volunteered time to serve multiple organizations in our school, community and surrounding communities this year. This is a benefit to the organizations but also to the students. Students learn about being a servant leader, develop connections, build their resumes and get the intrinsic benefit of doing something for others. Principal Jeff Recker was very happy with the program’s continued success. “BHS students continue to do great things in the community and our school to help others. The benefit for both organizations and our students provides great opportunities. We encourage any organization looking for help, to contact the high school office.”
The following seniors were honored at graduation with a silver cord for over 120 hours served in their four years:
Seniors
Morgan Babb
Terrin Back
Riley Carrier
Taylor Deppe
KaLynn Deshaw
Kalesia Deshaw
Memphis Jess
Lauren Keil
Addessa Leibried
Morgan Meyer
Ben Steinbeck
Alivia Wagner
Jensen Wedeking
The following students served over 30 hours during the 2022-2023 school year.
11th Grade
Kylie Arlen
Hannah Braet
Alex Caughgron
Kaden Guenther
Teagan Humphrey
Alyssa Kilburg
Hunter Merrick
10th Grade
Olivia Carter
Catherine Dunne
Josh Edwards
Tate Gieseman
Jake Hiland
Kelsey Knief
Izzy Mootz
Callie Recker
Alyssa Wagner
9th Grade
Everett Arlen
Cameron Casel
Brook Davies
Owen Portz
Keyshawn Deshaw
Spencer Abbott
Owen Putman
