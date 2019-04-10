One local financial institution and one Bellevue high School student were among those honored by the Keep Iowa Beautiful Board of Directors.
Ohnward Bancshares Inc. was among the 2019 award winners recognized for enhancing the beauty, cleanliness and attractiveness of the state of Iowa. The four award categories were community, organization, corporate and individual. The recipients were presented their awards in the governor’s office at the Iowa State Capitol March 28.
“The [Keep Iowa Beautiful] award program is designed to recognize people and organizations that have gone the extra mile to help build stronger Iowa communities,” said Reo Menning, chairman of the KIB Board of directors. “A more attractive com- munity improves the economic vitality and cultural climate of where we live and work.”
Ohnward Bancshares Inc. and Maquoketa State Bank earned the Organization Award of Excellence for its outstanding corporate citizenship of financial commitments to local projects and encouraging employees to be involved in leadership roles in local com-mittees.
Kyle Guenther of Bellevue was one of four graduating high school students to receive a Byers Environmental Scholarship to continue their education in environmental studies at an Iowa college or university.
Keep Iowa Beautiful was established in 2000 by Governor Robert D. Ray and Donald F. Lamberti, becoming the 23rd state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful. KIB is a 501c3 charitable organization working with iowa citizens, neighborhoods and communities to improve the economic vitality and cultural health of Iowa.
