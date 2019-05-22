Kirkwood Community College celebrated the top echelon of students involved in academic programs during its annual Outstanding Student Recognition program on April 19.
Alexis Stroud-Abbott of Bellevue was selected as a top student by faculty based on exceptional academic performance, completion of at least half of their coursework toward a degree, enrollment during the current fall and/or spring terms of the award, and their qualities of character and leadership.
