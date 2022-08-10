The Bellevue City Council recently held a work session to discuss what many perceive as a daycare provider shortage in the community.
However, finding a solution to the shortage is not so simple and easy.
Council members, along with Tom Meyer of Bellevue Community Schools and Geoffrey Kaiser of Marquette Catholic Schools, discussed some of the obstacles that currently exist, including lack of land availability for a location for a center, high building material costs that would make ‘break-even’ harder to achieve at affordable daycare rates, as well as a lack of employees.
The overall discussion was a result of the daycare topic being brought up in the city’s recent comprehensive plan process and the continued need for daycare in town.
Another reason for the discussion was recent housing and development issues.
“If the City wanted to promote more housing and have new families move to Bellevue, then the topic of the need for childcare needs to be considered,” said Skrivseth, who also noted that it was questionable what the City could offer for incentives in terms of a new daycare center or in-home provider. Tax Increment Financing (TIF), or the possibility of daycare incentives similar to the Downtown Incentive Program were perused, but no official action was taken.
A list of daycare providers in Bellevue and the surrounding area was looked at, comparing the current provider list to a list from a few years ago. It was found that six private in-home daycare providers have retired or closed, while only three new daycare providers have opened since.
The largest daycare center (and the only officially registered daycare) in Bellevue is operated by Marquette Catholic Schools. All others are private, in-home operations.
Geoffrey Kaiser said that Marquette’s daycare continuously struggles with staffing, pricing and regulations. He said that Marquette recently increased daycare rates to increase staff wages in order to help attract new employees and retain existing employees. Marquette Daycare Director Heather Weber also alluded to all the rules that the Department of Human Services (DHS) requires, which have only become stricter and more numerous over the years.
Marquette did recently expand its daycare, allowing them to increase the number of children enrolled and the state made an adjustment and allow 16-year-olds to help with staffing and are counted toward the child to adult ratio.
Weber said Marquette also has volunteers, but numbers are down due to the state increasing the requirements such as annual certified hours, CPR and background checks.
Skrivseth asked Meyer if the Bellevue Community School District was considering implementing daycare into their school system. Meyer said the Bellevue School Board recently discussed daycare and are interested in finding a way to add daycare, but more discussion will need to occur in the near future during their community facility meetings. All acknowledged that even if a new elementary school were to be built with a daycare, that it would still be a few years out and there is an immediate need for daycare now.
Overall, everyone agreed that there is a daycare provider shortage in Bellevue and a need for more childcare in general. Future discussions on the issue will take place.
In the meantime, those wishing to explore opening or starting a day care, either in-home or otherwise are encouraged to contact Skrivseth at Bellevue City Hall by calling 563-872-4456.
