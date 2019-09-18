Those who visit Bellevue State Park’s iconic scenic overlook this fall will see and experience something new.
For the first time since the park opened to the public in 1928, the trail to the overlook, as well as the overlook area itself has been paved with fresh concrete.
D&T Concrete of Bellevue took care of the paving project, which will greatly improve public access, as well as trail maintenance.
The project cost about $17,000, which will be paid for through the Parks to People program, which is a public/private partnership of grant funds and private donations.
“For decades the trail and scenic overlook consisted of crushed limestone. Now there will be less maintenance and no more washing out,” said Jason Gilmore, Park Ranger for Bellevue State Park and the Mines of Spain.
The new concrete trail is yet another needed addition to the trail system at Bellevue State Park, which now also connects to the Felderman Park Trail via a bridge over Mill Creek. That project is also under the umbrella of the Parks to People project.
The Parks to People (Grant Wood Mississippi River Region) pilot project that was spearheaded five years ago by former Governor Terry Branstad and his son Eric. The Parks to People initiative is focused on creating a regional arts, culture and recreation destination by leveraging public and private partnerships.
The Parks to People project is a state initiative to create a regional arts, cultural and recreational destinations that utilize the State of Iowa’s investment of $1.9 million to leverage private investment.
Over the last five years stakeholders and communities in Jackson, Jones and Dubuque Counties have worked to develop a plan to enhance, promote and sustain the regions assets.
The plan, approved in December 2015 by the Iowa Parks Foundation, outlined up to $17 million of enhancements for the region. However, only the projects that were able to leverage private dollars have moved forward.
