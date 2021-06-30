The Friends of Bellevue State Park encourage everyone to go on a self-guided tour of Bellevue State Park (Nelson Unit) on July 3 and 4 to see all the improvements, as well as rocks hand-painted by local artists near the new pond in the Butterfly Garden. Hike down the Meadow Trails to find even more smaller painted rocks along the trail.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 71°
- Heat Index: 71°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 71°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:28:25 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:22 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 1.5 mi
Today
Morning fog, then cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
A few clouds from time to time. High 84F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances. Motorists should drive with caution. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 3mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 6mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 83°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
