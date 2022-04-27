Bellevue State Park is the place to go for incredible views of the Mississippi River at two scenic overlooks, as well as exploration of Indian burial mounds and Iowa’s first Butterfly Garden, which was established in 1985 and completely refurbished in 2021 by the Friends of the Bellevue State Park group.
Modern and rustic camping is also abundant at the state park, as well as hiking.
The park was constructed in the late 1920s by prison workers from Anamosa and is one of the largest and oldest state parks in Iowa.
The Dyas Unit has 46 camping units (40 with electrical hookups), modern rest rooms, showers and a sanitary dumping station, as well as almost four miles of foot trails, scenic overlooks, a stream with beaver dams, and aquatic and other wildlife.
In the Nelson Unit, four trails provide a variety of hiking opportunities. One trail leads out to the scenic overlook of the Mississippi, one winds past Indian burial mounds, one wanders through a restored prairie and a "Butterfly Garden", and one takes you past an old limestone rock quarry.
The South Bluff Nature Center in the Nelson Unit contains a variety of interesting displays on the plants, animals and geology of Bellevue State Park. It is open Memorial Day to Labor Day, Saturday, Sunday and Holidays.
The "Butterfly Garden", is located nearby. This unique area contains over one hundred separate plots, each featuring plants which provide food and habitat for butterflies. A network of pathways allows visitors to walk through the garden and see a wide variety of butterflies as well as enjoy the beautiful array of flowers and the pond in the center.
High bluffs with scenic views of the Mississippi River, 770 acres with timbered walking trails, a unique butterfly sanctuary and an enclosed nature center are just some of the features that make Bellevue State Park so special.
The park lies in two separate tracts. The Nelson Unit is at the immediate south edge of Bellevue on U.S. 52, atop a 400-foot limestone bluff. The Dyas Unit is two miles further south on U.S. 52.
