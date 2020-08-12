Each year Bellevue State Bank hosts an annual event for its Preferred Plus Club Checking account holders. Due to Covid-19 that event was not able to be held this year. Bellevue State Bank is pleased to announce that it will be redirecting those funds and donating $3,000 to each Marquette Catholic and Bellevue Community Schools in honor of our Preferred Plus Club account holders. These funds will be designated to assist with helping cover expenses each school will have for additional safety measures needed for the upcoming school year while combating the Covid-19 virus.
Bank Vice President Nick Hueneke stated, "As the community’s locally owned bank we are dedicated in doing our part in helping our schools and the youth of our community be able to have the resources they need available for the upcoming school year. We feel our customers would agree that this is a good alternative for the funds."
Bellevue State Bank will also be setting up a drop box at the North entrance as a collection spot for a school supply drive. If you would like to donate please drop items off during regular bank hours as the drop box will only be set outside during those hours (8-4 Monday through Thursday and 8-5 Friday).
