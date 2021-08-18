The City of Bellevue sent out letters the first week in August to about 40 local residents alerting them that trees on their property are apparently suffering from ‘Rhizosphaera Needle Cast Disease.’
The disease, which was first identified in Connecticut in 1938, primarily affects spruce trees and is caused by a fungus found on the blue spruce but other spruce varieties.
Warren Crouch and Don Cummings of the Bellevue Municipal Tree Board traveled around the community to observe trees earlier this month and found dozens of spruce trees that were potentially infected with Rhizosphaera Needle Cast Disease.
According to City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth, the infection takes place in the spring but symptoms are not seen until the following spring when infected needles turn yellow in July then purplish brown by late August.
She said in the second growing season, infected needles usually fall off in late summer but some might stay on and produce spores the following spring. Needles on the lowest branches are usually infected first and then the disease gradually moves up the tree.
The branches that continue to lose needles for 3-4 years will eventually die. The fungus survives winter on both the living and recently killed needles. The fungi spores spread to new needles within the tree or onto neighboring trees from rainfall or splashing water. Rainfall and wet warm weather play a factor in the disease as this is when infected needles release the fungus.
“This memo is to simply make you, the property owner, aware of this disease that may already be infecting your spruce tree, could infect your spruce tree in the future, and/or so you can look at options should you consider treating your spruce tree,” Skrivseth wrote in her memo to property owners. “Infected trees can be chemically sprayed with fungicide applications. The City recommends you reach out to a professional, such as an arborist, for a professional’s opinion and treatments. Treatment in both June and July appear to provide the best results.”
Skrivseth also wants property owners to be aware of the authority that authorities have in Chapter 6-13-9 of the City Code. The following part of the code concerns private tree maintenance.
“The City shall have the right to cause the removal of any dead or diseased tree(s) on private property within the City when such tree(s) constitute a hazard to life and property or harbor insects or disease which constitute a potential threat to other trees or property within the City. The City shall notify in writing the owners of such trees. Removal shall be done by said owners at their own expense within sixty (60) days after the date of service notice. In the event of failure of owners to comply with such provisions, the City shall have the authority to remove such tree(s) and receive full reimbursement from the property owner or charge such expense on the owner’s property tax notice.”
Finally, the Bellevue Tree Board is also reminding residents about the opportunity to plant new trees and stressed diversification of planting tree species in town. The city also offers a tree rebate program, up to $200 per year per property, for qualified tree plantings.
More educational information including videos, tree diversification, and the rebate process can be found in the Clerk’s Office or on the City’s website .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.