Bellevue High School softball team's season was officially ended last week after a player tested positive for Covid-19.
Bellevue Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer said that the decision was for the safety of the entire community.
"The district appreciates the work of the entire softball team this year, players and coaches and looks forward to a great season in 2021," said Meyer. "While this is not how we planned to end the softball season, the district is working to keep our students healthy and ready to return to school and other activities in August."
The Bellevue softball team finished the unique shortened season with one win out of 10 games played. They were scheduled to take on cross-town rival Marquette Catholic last Thursday, July 9, and were then scheduled to play Clayton Ridge this past Monday in the first round of the Iowa Class 2A tournament.
In addition to scratching the entire softball season for the Comets, Bellevue and Marquette baseball teams also agreed late last Wednesday afternoon to cancel the big city rivalry contest set for Thursday evening in an effort to keep the community safe as a lot of fans show up for the big game.
“We know that people look forward to these games each year,” said Superintendent Tom Meyer. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding in this matter.”
In post-season play, Marquette was set to open Class 1A district play on Saturday at Miles against Easton Valley. Bellevue opened against Clayton Ridge on Monday night in Bellevue.
See last week’s Bellevue baseball scores and Marquette softball scores on page 11.
