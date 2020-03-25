The Bellevue Community School District will be offering ‘To Go’ breakfast and lunch meals to all students in the district from ages 1-18 starting Monday, March 30, 2020.
Bags for those ages 1-18 will be available from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Bellevue High School Parking Lot, just outside of the main entrance to the building.
Parents and students are encouraged to come to the parking lot during the scheduled time to pick up a lunch bag.
Individuals may pick up a bag from a table in front of the main entrance, and follow social distancing practices. After getting the bag, people will need to immediately return to their car and leave the parking lot.
Anyone living in the Bellevue School District who are ages 1-18 is eligible.
There is no cost.
