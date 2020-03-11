A new program called “Manufacturing Week,” developed by school staff and high school students took place recently at Bellevue Community Schools.
For two days, youngsters in third through fifth grade and middle schoolers in sixth through eighth grades toured the industrial tech and Bellevue Big areas of the districts.
“We decided to do the tours to show students the options and choices they have as they move into the middle and high school buildings,” said Curt Ernst, instructor and advisor at Bellevue High School.
During the tours, students learned about robotics, electronics, circuit boards, plasma cutting, CNC routers, robotics and the BIG Aquaponics program.
Each station was about 10 minutes long and it gave students a quick overview of what certain machines can do and what they learn in the classroom.
“It was outstanding to see our students, and our staff, presenting to the students in elementary and middle school,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “We believe it is crucial for our district to share opportunities with students which extend their learning and allow for future passions to develop.”
