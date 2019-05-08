What is being called an ‘inappropriate prank’ by school officials resulted in the evacuation of the Bellevue high school and middle school students last Wednesday morning.
Around 9:45 a.m. the students and staff were evacuated due to a “vague, yet concerning message written in the school.” A quote was released by the 6-12 principal, Jeff Recker on Facebook that stated.
"Bellevue MS/HS is being evacuated at this time. This is in response to a vague, concerning message written in the school. We are in the process of sweeping the building with law enforcement. We will update you as we soon as we can. All students and staff are being evacuated to our emergency location. The safety of all students and staff is our number one priority. Students are not being dismissed.”
Officers from the Bellevue Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department assisted with the search and the investigation.
After three hours and an extensive search, it was finally deemed safe for the students and staff to return to the school and regular classes.
“The investigation has assisted the police and the school district in determining this was an inappropriate prank, and there is no threat within the school or school district based on their findings and conversations,” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer.
Bellevue’s wasn’t the first or second bomb scare in the county in the past week.
The Maquoketa Community School District also continues its investigation into bomb threats written on restroom walls at the high school April 2, April 26 and April 29.
Students were evacuated and classes eventually cancelled as a result.
According to Bellevue’s school policy concerning bomb threats, Meyer said all bomb threats must be taken seriously until they are assessed.
Schools are primarily responsible for assessing the threat. The decision to evacuate rests with the school, not emergency responders, unless a device is located.
Upon receiving a bomb threat, the building Principal or Superintendent should call 911 to notify law enforcement, then notify all administration and buildings in the district.
The threat must then be assessed and school officials should consult with emergency responders to determine credibility of threat. All actions taken by staff should be documented,
Staff should preserve evidence for law enforcement. If a written threat, the note should be placed in a paper envelope to preserve fingerprints, if the threat is written on a wall, photograph it. If the threat is phoned in, staff should document all relevant information. Finally a ‘threat incident report form should be completed.
During evacuation, staff are instructed to get students to a designated area, based on the building location.
• Bellevue Elementary – Bellevue St. John’s Lutheran Church (1 block to the south of Bellevue Elementary), 300 South 3rd Street, Bellevue
• Bellevue MS – Senior Center (across the street from Bellevue MS/HS) in the basement area, 1700 State Street, Bellevue
• Bellevue HS – Rockwell Collins (across the street and to the east from Bellevue MS/HS), 1500 State Street, Bellevue
• Bellevue Art/ Music/ Ag/ Industrial Tech Buildings may leave the areas and go to other areas if needed based on location of threat. Alternative areas will be the following:
• Music/Art Room – Football shed
• Industrial Tech and Ag Buildings – Concession Stand
• The Bellevue School offices will have updated master lists and schedules for all teachers and students to take to evacuation locations.
• The Bellevue School offices will have parent names, addresses and phone numbers printed in a binder to take to evacuation locations.
• All teachers have class lists printed in their rooms for their class(es) and for the entire building.
• Alternative Evacuation Areas will be determined if necessary, but may include:
• MS/HS – County Shed across field to the West of the building
• Elementary – City Hall, Public Library, Bellevue MS/HS (Gym Areas)
• If busing is needed and allowed, students may be transported to Horizon Hall and the Off-Shore Event Centre.
• No Students are allowed to leave in their cars, for the following reasons:
• EMS Personnel will be coming to the school at the time and this will potentially congest the area.
• We need to make sure that parents are aware of where their children are at during the situation. It is the school’s responsibility to make sure that students are still supervised in our presence.
District Policy 804.6: As soon as a bomb threat is reported to the administration, the school district facility should be cleared immediately. A thorough search will be made by the appropriate school district or law enforcement officials. Employees and students shall remain outside the school district facility until it is determined that danger no longer exists. It shall be the responsibility of the superintendent to file a report or keep a report of each incident for the school district records.
