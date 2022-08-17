soccer

Bellevue Community Schools hopes to start its own soccer program after a change in the River Valley Conference policy that the popular sport now be recognized as a official high school activity.

In May of 2022 the River Valley Conference Board of Control, with the recommendation of activities directors in the conference, approved the adoption of soccer as a high school activity to be recognized by the River Valley Conference starting in the 2022-2023 school year. This action by the RVC includes a full-conference schedule for each conference team with a soccer program.