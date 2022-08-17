Bellevue Community Schools hopes to start its own soccer program after a change in the River Valley Conference policy that the popular sport now be recognized as a official high school activity.
In May of 2022 the River Valley Conference Board of Control, with the recommendation of activities directors in the conference, approved the adoption of soccer as a high school activity to be recognized by the River Valley Conference starting in the 2022-2023 school year. This action by the RVC includes a full-conference schedule for each conference team with a soccer program.
As a result, Bellevue school officials met with Marquette Catholic school officials last week with an offer to join the newly proposed soccer program.
In a letter presented to Marquette, Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer and the Bellevue Board of education said the following.
“As an original member of the River Valley Conference, the Bellevue CSD believes it is important for the district to participate in all activities and sports that are adopted by the River Valley Conference, including soccer. Bellevue has valued its partnership with Marquette Catholic in soccer and would like to continue this partnership by offering students from Marquette the opportunity to be involved with the Bellevue girls and boys soccer program now and in the future.”
Meyer said the development of a soccer program by the Bellevue School District has been discussed for several years by the board of education and others and is based on several factors. Some of these factors include the following.
• Soccer is a River Valley Conference activity and the Bellevue CSD is a member of the conference. As a member, the district wants to be fully supportive of the conference and its members.
• Bellevue CSD hosting the programs also offers: A lighted playing field, Later start times to accommodate parents and fans, practice fields, parking, bathrooms, concession stands, irrigation, flood plain relief, field maintenance personnel, and equipment.
In addition, Bellevue schools will fund all aspects of the sport, including the payment of coaches and officials, equipment, transportation, jerseys, and all other costs associated with the program.
“The Bellevue Community School District is eager to move forward with this partnership with Marquette Catholic and the River Valley Conference,” stated the letter to Marquette school officials. “Please let us know your school’s intentions to continue the partnership in soccer at your earliest convenience.”
Marquette Catholic has had its own soccer program for several years, with student-athletes from Bellevue Community Schools participating in the shared program.
When contacted about the proposal to join Bellevue soccer, Marquette Principal Geoffrey Kaiser said that his board met on Tuesday of this week, but no official decision has been reached at this time.
“It would be unlikely a decision would be made so quickly, as we were informed of Bellevue’s decision to begin a soccer program just last week and there is quite a lot to discuss in regards to this topic,” said Kaiser.
