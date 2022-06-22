The Bellevue Community School District was awarded a competitive grant last week as part of Gov. Reynolds’ new Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program to grow Iowa’s educator talent pipeline and support expansion of registered apprenticeships in schools across the state.
According to Bellevue Superintendent Dr. Tom Meyer, the local school district should receive about $40,000 in funding per individual participating.
The innovative program announced last week will provide opportunities for current high school students to earn a paraeducator certificate and associate degree, and adult paraeducators with an associate degree to earn their bachelor’s degree all while working in the classroom as a paraeducator, and taking courses towards their education degree. School districts are partnering with an eligible community college or four-year college or university to provide the required education.
Dr. Meyer shared his satisfaction with gaining this opportunity not only for students, but also for the associates who work in our district.
“The teaching shortage is prevalent across the state, and while we have been able to successfully fill openings with outstanding candidates, the desire to train both students and adults to become teachers is a valuable resource for our districts and districts across the state,” said Meyer, who also noted that the district will be working out details for this programming with the other school districts in their cohort group from across the state of Iowa through the Rural School Advocates of Iowa, a membership that the Bellevue Community School District is a part of to promote rural education.
The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program awards are part of a broad commitment to help more Iowans pursue careers in education. The program came out of recommendations from the Task Force on Growing a Diverse K-12 Teacher Base, which the Iowa Legislature called for during the 2021 session. The Task Force examined potential barriers to entering the teaching profession, with an emphasis on those underrepresented in the teaching force, and submitted its final report to Gov. Reynolds and the General Assembly last December.
The Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship grants drew 26 applications. Of those, 19 districts were granted awards totaling over $45.6 million, which will serve more than 1,000 paraeducators and students in 134 schools, ultimately creating over 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. Funding for these one-time grant awards is provided through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Recipients will regularly report their progress throughout the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
