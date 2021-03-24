There will be a new face in the Bellevue FFA Department this coming fall. The Bellevue School Board recently approved the hiring of Blair Bodkins to replace Steve Schroeder, who is retiring after 41 years as Bellevue’s FFA Advisor and Ag Instructor.
Bodkins, who currently lives near Springbrook with her fiancé Nate Gerlach, currently teaches at Calumus-Wheatland. She was born and raised in the small town of Bloomfield, located in southeast Iowa, and graduated from Davis County High School in 2015.
“From my high school experiences, and past FFA advisor I chose to pursue an agriculture education degree after high school,” said Bodkins, who attended Kirkwood Community College for two years as an agriculture student, and then transferred to Iowa State University to complete her bachelors of science degree, majoring in Agricultural Education,Teacher Certification.
In the spring of 2019, Bodkins student-taught at Lone Tree Community Schools in Lone Tree near Iowa City under Bridget Mahoney.
“During my student-teaching, I interviewed and accepted my first teaching position at Calamus-Wheatland High School, as the agriculture educator, and FFA advisor. I have been working at Calamus-Wheatland the past two years in this role, gaining experience and bettering myself as an educator,” said Bodkins, who is already familiar with the successful ag and FFA program here in Bellevue.
“I observed Mr. Schroeder in the spring of 2018 as an initial practicum for my degree, and have had many different interactions with him since. When he decided he was going to retire, he called me and let me know that the position would be open,” said Bodkins. “Once it was posted, I applied, went through the interview process and was offered the job. I will be working at Cal-Wheat until the end of June. After that I will start at Bellevue. I am very excited to join the staff at Bellevue Community Schools.”
Bodkins said that after four decades, she knows Mr. Schroeder has quite the legacy within the agriculture program and FFA Chapter at Bellevue. “I can learn a lot from Mr. Schroeder in the area of the Envirothon, and livestock judging, which he is definitely an expert in,” she said.
Areas that Bodkins hopes to improve in Bellevue are the overall FFA chapter structure, agriculture classes offered, and participation in a variety of different events that build leadership skills. She would also like to see the potential of an alumni chapter.
“I know the community is full of people who are willing to help and support young students in the agriculture field. Additionally, I would like to show students that you don't have to live on a farm to take agriculture classes or be involved in FFA,” said Bodkins. “Not all students are going to go into careers in the agricultural field, but my job is to provide them with the knowledge to understand where their food, fuel, and fiber come from, as well as, knowledge that will help them make decisions as citizens of the community.”
Currently at Calamus-Wheatland, Bodkins teaches a variety of classes including Introduction to Agriculture, Ag Leadership, Advanced Animal Science, Ag Mechanics, Agronomy, Greenhouse and Floral, and Junior High Exploratory. She teaches grades 7-12, and has approximately 75 students in the agriculture program there.
Bodkins doesn’t necessarily have a favorite area in agriculture, but if she had to choose, it would be between Plant Production and Animal Science. She also sees the importance of Agriculture Communications in the ability it has in advocating for the agriculture industry.
Having lived near Springbrook for the past couple of years, Bodkin is also familiar with the town.
“Bellevue is a very nice community that I have enjoyed living in,” she said. “I enjoy riding my bike on the many trails in the summer.”
As for Mr. Schroeder, his long career in teaching the finer points of agriculture won’t end. He still plans on helping out the Bellevue FFA Chapter during state and national competitions.
Schroeder was also lauded by school administrators upon his official retirement.
“Steve has been in our district serving students for 41 years as our Ag Teacher, which also includes being a FFA advisor, Judging Team Coach, Envirothon Coach, and many other duties including attending county fairs, the state fair, judging contests across the Midwest and beyond (teams advancing to Denver, Kansas City, and Louisville),” said Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. “He has been a student advocate for many years and will do anything for students to give them an opportunity to learn beyond the classroom walls. He is consistently working with students on judging (whether that is beef, pork, poultry, horses, etc.).
Meyer said that Schroeder can always be seen at events involving his students in agriculture, and is very competitive in his approaches.
“The Bellevue judging teams and Envirothon teams are known across the state as some of the best, and in the Midwest at competitions they are also recognized as having a strong tradition,” concluded Meyer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.