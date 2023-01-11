Elementary

The Bellevue Community School District Board of Education on Monday officially called a special election to partially fund a long-range phased facilities plan that will “provide equitable educational spaces for Bellevue’s youngest learners,” according to school officials. 

As a result of the action, which is a direct result of a community petition signed by community members and presented to the board, a vote will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Voters will be asked to consider a question that would allow the district to levy additional property taxes to pay for $13.1 million in a general obligation bond. 