Iowa State University Partnerships in Prevention Science Institute recently announced the winners for Lights…Camera…Prevention!, a substance misuse prevention public service announcement (PSA) contest. The Bellevue chapter of SADD (Students Against Drunk Driving) was selected for an Honorable Mention (fourth place) for their video, ‘Take Down Tobacco.’
The public awareness campaign was a hands-on opportunity for teams to learn more about addiction science and substance misuse prevention through research, collaboration and the production of a radio or video PSA. Teams learned about using best practices in research and media production through the nine-week process. Participating teams worked under the supervision of an adult team mentor with the guidance of the Iowa State PPSI Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.