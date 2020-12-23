When a group of Bellevue volunteers created the Helping Hands group last March after the Covid-19 pandemic hit, they probably never imagined they would still be active in December.
But they are, and during this unique 2020 holiday season, folks are more grateful than ever for the help in getting food, groceries, supplies and rides to appointments.
The group of Bellevue volunteers, led primarily by Paulette Wagner, Lori Roling and Angie Burken, started Bellevue Helping Hands to assist the entire community during this strange year of isolation and social distancing - and at the same time they are also managing to spread badly-needed cheer and goodwill.
As the Covid 19 virus precautions continue until proven vaccines can be widely distributed in the coming months, Helping Hands members are still delivering groceries, medications and offering rides to appointments. In the beginning, the group partnered with the Quilts of Valor ladies to make and distribute facemasks and to deliver meals to seniors.
The group quickly grew into a place where people not only made requests for needs, but also share what they have to offer and how they could help.
“No one likes to ask for help. It’s the type of people we are – survivors. Yet sometimes having that help makes things a little easier,” said Paulette Wagner. “There is no judging. No discriminating. No questions asked. Just a lot of people helping other people. Our biggest challenge yet is finding those who need assistance but don’t want to ask.”
Wagner said that over the past nine months, the need for food and household items has increased as families are experiencing downstream financial impacts of the pandemic. The Bellevue Community Cupboards continue to stock the three locations in town three to four times a day; and the Bellevue Bread Basket use continues to increase.
She added that the needs of local citizens have also grown and changed since Bellevue Helping Hands first formed.
“Some people simply just need someone to talk to, or things for their home they cannot find in stores or afford to buy,” said Wagner. “The thought of giving what you can and doing all you can to put a smile on someone’s face has become contagious and we like to think that the Bellevue Helping Hands concept has fostered some of the random acts of kindness.”
Requests now range from lift chairs to service recommendations to help in welcoming home someone from a hospital stay.
“That is what this group is all about - the community coming together and fostering a community of caring for others and sharing their time, talents, skills and whatever they have to offer,” said Wagner. “I witnessed the gracious hearts of community members first-hand when my household was quarantined. Like others, I didn’t ask for help. However, the word seems to be spread quickly in these small communities and I had several people contacting me to see what they could do to help. It is a good feeling to know there is always someone there for you. I reciprocate by giving to others what and when I can. I am not unlike so many others in this community. People give without expecting anything in return. It is what makes this area so great to live in.”
The focus of the Bellevue Helping Hands group in recent weeks has been to spread a bit of holiday cheer to those who have been confined to their homes, including those at Mill Valley Care Center and Sunrise Villa.
Some of the events the organization also helped to initiate include elementary students crafting notes to elderly members of the community, filling bird feeders, getting videos of things happening outside for those who are stuck inside.
The efforts range from building snowmen, giving gifts from ‘Secret Santas,’ and even a visit or two from Santa Claus himself. Other events include sending care notes and delivering care packages to those who might feel they have been forgotten, and recognizing those in the medical professions and volunteer services who continue to be there for everyone.
Of course Wagner points out that not all the great things happening in the community are organized through this Bellevue Helping Hand, but hopefully she hopes the group has inspired others.
“There are so many people giving of themselves and doing great things,” said Wagner. “If there’s one good thing from this pandemic it is that ‘the spirit of giving’ and collaboration among groups of people here have raised up a notch and there are more people raising their hands to be involved.”
Bellevue, Springbrook, St Donatus, and other surrounding towns have joined forces to overcome the challenges the pandemic has created as well.
“We may be small, but together we are stronger than ever,” concluded Wagner.
THOSE WHO NEED HELP:
If you are, or you know someone is in need of help, contact Helping Hands coordinator Paulette Wagner at 563-590-4348, Pastor Shannon Witt 563-542-6080 or the church community of your choosing.
For food, contact Pastor Shannon Witt at 563-542-6080 or wittshannon1@gmail.com. Or for larger quantities of food and household needs, call Chuck Ernst at the Bellevue Bread Basket at 563-879-3438.
