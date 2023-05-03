Jeffrey Dema, son of Mark and Jennifer Dema, and a senior who will be graduating this spring, has accomplished something no other Bellevue High School student has.
He is the first BHS graduate to receive a full scholarship to play Esports. Dema is a highly-skilled Fortnite player and will be representing Clarke University this fall on a $25,000 scholarship. He plans to major in Business Administration and Marketing.
Esports is competitive gaming and is organized, multi-player video gaming. While not the traditional football or basketball team, the addition of Esports offered at Clarke University is a growing trend across the country and is one of the fastest growing varsity programs. Since its inception in 2016, the National Association of Collegiate Esports has grown from seven schools to over 100, with more being added every year.
Clarke University is at the front of that growing movement as St. Ambrose University, Grand View University, Morningside College, and Hawkeye Community College are the only Iowa schools with competitive Esports programs.
“Clarke is attracting and recruiting a new type of student athlete,” said officials in a statement from the university. “With the inclusion of Esports, we are bridging the realms of technology and sports by making competitions accessible both physically and online. In addition, Esports bring a new way for the Clarke community to become involved – virtually – to root for their team.”
As of right now Dema plays Esports for an organization ‘FLU’ (Future Leaders United) out of California and gets paid monthly to represent them in LAN (local area network) events and online tournaments.
As mentioned before, his sport of choice is Fortnite, an online video game developed by Epic Games released in 2017 where, you and 99 other players partake in a ‘battle royale,’ with one person left standing. More often that not, that last man standing is Dema.
Dema has also received scholarships from PlayVS (a college platform for competitions) and will also be traveling to Dallas Texas in June in hopes of qualifying to play in a Fortnite world tournament in Saudi Arabia.
“I started playing video games when I was really young, after dad bought a computer for me, and as time went on, I learned a lot and developed the skills,” said Dema. “After a while, I became good enough to compete with people across the country.”
“He really got good during the pandemic,” said mother Jennifer, who has traveled to many competitions across the country to watch her son compete. “I wasn’t sure about the whole thing at first, but when I found out more and saw the opportunities, I was totally on board.”
Dema started winning money and scholarships for his skills ($400 here, $1,000 there, etc.) and spent a lot of it re-investing new computers and equipment that increased his abilities even more, which paid off in the long run.
At Clarke, he’ll not only be receiving an education, his abilities in Esports will allow Dema countless opportunities. “I’ll not only compete on a national level, I’ll also be able to contract for promotions for gamemakers,” said Dema. “I look forward to it.”
