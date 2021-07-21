Tracy Weber, advisor for the Bellevue High School Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) recently announced that Bellevue FBLA had a student place at nationals again this year--the second year in a row.
Ryan Dunn finished 5th in the nation in the journalism competition, and finished second at the state level.
Five other Bellevue students competed at the national level as well after qualifying at state. They included Sidney Fondell, Networking Infrastructures, Alexandria Caughron, digital video and public speaking; Allison Wright, electronic career portfolio and publication design; Madyson Chlie, intro to FBLA; Delaney Dunne and Gabriella Williamson, management decision making; William Steinbeck, computer problem solving; and Payton Bellings, intro to FBLA.
