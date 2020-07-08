The Bellevue Community Cupboards, located at the corner of State and Second Streets, at First Presbyterian Church (305 Market Street) and at South Third Street between Vine and Rose Streets; are sporting some new produce baskets this summer.
The produce baskets, located underneath the cupboards, are for folks to share extra garden produce with others. Those who need produce can take some, while those with an abundance are asked to donate.
“For this to work, if you see produce in the baskets, you can stop and take it home with you,” . “There is no ‘need’ requirement. This is a great way for our community to share with others in our community,” said Meg Baugh of the First Presbyterian Church. “Our gardens are beginning to produce fruits and vegetables, and a seasonal part of the Bellevue Community Cupboards mission is to give produce away to all who will enjoy eating it. If you have more garden produce than you can use, please put it in the baskets located under each of the three cupboards. If you enjoy fruits and vegetables, take what you can use. The cupboards are for everyone.”
The mission of the Community Cupboards in Bellevue, which were put in place in 2017, is to “share the abundance of resources in the community so that everyone can enjoy life a little more.”
“Leave what you can; take what you need,” said Baugh, who noted that in the times we are living in now amidst a pandemic, it is good to be blessed to live in a small town filled with folks who care about each other.
While the Community Cupboards are for everyone regardless of income, there is still certainly a fair amount of well-to-do folks in the riverfront community of Bellevue, as well as a fair amount of folks who live in poverty. The recent pandemic and economic downturn may also lead to more need in many cases this summer.
That fact was part of the catalyst behind the new Community Cupboard Project, created by members of the First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue three years ago.
Hand-made outdoor cupboards filled with non-perishable food and other products were installed at three locations in town. A fourth cupboard, which is usually facilitated by the Bellevue Big program, is located at the Bellevue High School and currently being run by church volunteers while school is out.
Pastor Shannon Witt said that the cupboards have been a big success, especially during certain times of the year.
“It was modeled after the idea of the Little Libraries that were popping up around the county, where you borrow a book or share a book,” Witt. “The idea was presented to me and I brought it before the leadership of the church.”
Witt said the Community Cupboard Project was enthusiastically embraced by the entire congregation, and soon cupboards were being built by church member James Taylor. The scripture and passages painted on them were created by Pastor Witt.
“The main idea is that we all run short of food at one time or another and for a variety of reasons are not able to get to a store to purchase what we need. So if you or someone you know needs a little something extra, swing by one of the cupboards and help yourself. And if you have a little extra, drop it off at either of the cupboards any time,” said Witt. “Often when people need some food assistance, there is a stigma attached. Our hope is to remove the stigma and open the cupboards to everyone in the community with no judgment or strings attached. So, even if someone doesn’t need extra, but sees something interesting in the cupboard that they would like to try, we hope they help themselves.”
Witt said it is her hope to get more cupboards built and placed in other parts of the community.
“I’m so impressed and excited to see people together to share with each other. We have more than enough food and resources in this community that no one should ever be without healthy and substantial food for even a day. It makes my heart swell with joy to be part of such a generous community, and I don’t just mean the great folks from First Presbyterian. People from all of the churches and people who have no affiliation with any church have been involved.”
A community garden behind the Presbyterian Church also supplies fresh produce in the cupboards.
“The tomato plants are just about ready to burst and we have been harvesting beans and cucumbers and peppers for a couple of weeks now. We are hoping if we get lots of tomatoes that we can do some canning,” said Witt. “Folks are welcome to donate from their gardens, there is a basket under each cupboard. Once winter arrives, we will probably attach an insulated box so that things don’t freeze. Both cupboards will be pretty easy to access even in the winter months.”
Young school students are also welcome to take whatever looks good to them, said Witt.
“We occasionally have individually wrapped things like granola bars and juice boxes donated. “
If people have extra produce in their gardens or on their trees that they would rather not have it go to waste and they want to share it, then they can leave in or under the cupboard and hopefully it will end up on someone’s table.”
Those who wish to donate to the project with a large donation of food, can bring it by the church most mornings between 9 and noon, but if those hours don’t work, anyone can give the church a call to set up a time for someone to be there.
For more information on the Community Cupboard Project, call Chuck Ernst at 563-879-3488; Mike Roth at 563-495-4006 or Pastor Witt at 563-542-6080.
