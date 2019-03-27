The Bellevue Rotary Club, in conjunction with the Bellevue Lions Club, will host its annual Fish Fry fundraiser on Friday, March 29 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Off-Shore Events Centre in Bellevue. Proceeds from the event will go toward local scholarships and other community service projects.
The collaboration between the two clubs is new to the community, and several members of the Lions Club are also members of Bellevue Rotary. One of those dual members is Bellevue High School Principal Jeff Recker, who is hoping to see a strong turnout.
“As a member of both the Rotary and Lions, I am very happy the two groups were able to collaborate on this event. The Lions is a new group to Bellevue and we are looking to get more involved,” said Recker. “This will be a great opportunity to raise some money and work together with the Rotary while also providing a great meal. Both groups are made up of civic-minded, caring individuals looking to better their communities, state, nation and the world. Any time local organizations can work together collaboratively or support each others efforts is a win for our community.”
While the Bellevue Rotary Club was established way back in 1951, the new Bellevue Lions Club was established last year by Tony Hill, a longtime Lions Club member, who moved to the area from Eldridge.
“It’s a really great organization,” said Hill, who explained that a Lions Club in Bellevue does not compete against other community service organizations. In fact, he said it would enhance them, and the fish fry on Friday is an example of that.
As well as local projects, Lions Clubs International focuses its efforts in five major areas across the world, including environment, vision, diabetes, childhood cancer and hunger.
Charter members of the original Bellevue Rotary Club in 1951 included Arthur Achen, Thomas Bates, C.C. Bisdorf, Floyd W. Dagitz, J.J. Degnan, Robert Dyas, Lawrence Ernst, Harold Goetz, Jack Hackmann, Paul Kempter, H.J. Kueter, Gerald Lucke, R.B. Melton, Lawrence Nelson, W. John Puls, Clarence Roeder, Ben J. Roling and V.I. Rule, Dr. J.J. Tilton, Dr. C.I. Veach and V.K. Yeager.
Founding members of the Bellevue Lions in 2018 are Kent Clasen, Brittany Ehlinger, Allen and Brenda Ernst, Dale Ernst, Jessalyn Ernst, Ryan Ernst, Emily Hager, Lori Heiar, Mark Heiar, Jim Hollensbe, Ryan and Kelly Humphrey, Jim Keil, Dean Kilburg, Joanie Kilburg, Anne Logrmann, Laura McCool, Dale Meier, Tom Meyer, Les Penoyer, Gabrielle and Jeff Recker, Steve and Melissa Roeder, Mark Rogge, Billie Meyer, Tracy Weber and Dave Wright.
Cost for the Bellevue Rotary and Lions Clubs Fish Fry is $10 for adults and $5 for kids age 5-12. Carryouts will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.