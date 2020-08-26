The Bellevue Rotary Club is taking donations to assist the Cedar Rapids Rotary Club in helping those in the Cedar Rapids area who suffered home damage and losses from the powerful storms that moved through the state two weeks ago.
Two donation drop-off times have been set for folks to donate items to Vickie Putman’s home at 304 North Riverview. The first is on Wednesday, Aug. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. and the second is on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Needs include, bottled water, chain saw oil, 2 cycle oil, chains for chain saw, diapers, baby wipes, formula, non-perishable food items, tarps, coolers, flashlights, extension cords, toiletries, trash bags, paper towels, batteries and feminine products.
Cash donations can be dropped off to Rick Prull at Bellevue State Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.