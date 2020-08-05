What started with a bout of boredom and isolation has turned into something fun and meaningful for a Bellevue woman, as well as a whole lot of other people.
Karen Jess, who had to start working from home when the Covid-19 pandemic hit this spring, said she needed an outlet.
She found it in a pile of rocks and a paint brush.
“I was at home and needed something to do, so I thought I would paint a couple of rocks to go with my landscaping in my yard,” said Jess, who works for CPA firm. “All of a sudden I had a big collection of painted rocks that I wasn’t sure what to do with.”
Jess eventually started sharing photos of her rocks on social media and soon had several requests for the artwork. That led to another trend where she started placing the rocks around town for folks to find. The ‘rock hunters’ in turn, would then take a photo of the rocks they found to post on the official ‘bellevueiowarocks’ facebook page and then hide it in a new spot for someone else to find.
“It really took off like I never would have imagined,” said Jess, who created her own work shop in her family garage just for the rock project. “It’s really neat to see all the happy people out there with their rocks.”
Soon, friends and family joined in the rock painting project, including Shelly (Michels) Meyer, who helped in the cause.
“It’s so neat to see the photos of the children with smiles on their faces, holding up the rocks they found,” said Meyer. “It’s really given them something fun to do.”
Rocks have been found at about three or four dozen places around town, including local parks, homes and businesses, and families have made a new summer hobby going rock hunting.
Sheila Hargrave of the BookWorm found one of the rocks at her store on Riverview. It had a painting of a familiar toy from her childhood on it.
“To whom ever left this rock at The Book Worm today, I can’t thank you enough. I truly believe you delivered a message from my Mom,” said Hargrave in a post on bellevueiowarocks.com. “There’s a long standing story about this popper toy pictured on this rock. It goes all the way back to when I was about four years old. Long story short my mom made me leave my popper outside of a store and when we came out it had been stolen. I never let her forget it, teased her about for years and years. One Christmas I even gave her one as a gift, which I still have hanging in my garage. Thank you for reminding me that’s she is still with me.”
Of course, rocks at the Michels residence started running short, so Meyer and Michels called Bellevue Sand and Gravel and were told they were welcome to come out the gravel pit after hours to take what they needed.
Now Michels is working on a new collection of painted rocks including one for 96 year old Lester Michels. The rock, of course, is painted with a Chicago Cubs logo.
“It’s so neat to see everyone getting involved,” concluded Michels. “Bellevue really does rock.”
