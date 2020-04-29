Andrew Segalla graduated from the U.S Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn., on May 20, 2020 and was commissioned as an Ensign in the U.S Coast Guard.
Ens. Segalla completed four years of academic, physical, and leadership training, resulting in a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in government. Following graduation, Segalla has been assigned to Coast Guard Flight School in Pensacola, FL. He is the son of Megan and Ted Trost of Bellevue.
As one of the smallest and most specialized of the five federal service academies, the U.S Coast Guard Academy offers a quality higher education and professional development experience. Cadets there devote themselves to an honor concept, and upon graduation go directly into positions of leadership in service to others.
