The Bellevue Pioneers 4-H Club was held on May 6, 2019. The Pledge of Allegiance was by Aunika Hager. Roll Call was what person would you like to be for one day?
The secretary's minutes were read and Cameron Hingtgen made a motion to approve the minutes and Grace Hingtgen seconded the motion.
Old Business was discussed and included our Crystalyx Fundraiser. Thank you to B & G Feeds in St. Donatus for your generous donation. There is a Dog Project meeting May 6 at 6:30 at the extension office. New Business discussed was May 15 was the deadline to sign up your 4-H Projects for the Maquoketa Fair. There is a Horse project meeting May 8th at 6:00 at the fairgrounds. Bellevue Pioneers will be hosting a petting zoo at the Jackson County Pro Rodeo and also hosting lunch on the farm Sunday June 23.
The 4-H Pledge was led by Izzy Mootz. The next meeting will be held June 3 at 6:30 at the Bellevue Elementary School.
