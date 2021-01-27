January 4, 2021
Meeting was called to order at 6:32 pm
Pledge of Allegiance was led by: Kolsen Merrick
Roll call: What is your favorite winter pastime?
Aunika Hager made a motion to approve the secretary’s report and Hannah Braet second it.
October balance is: $4,042.08. Hunter Merrick made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Anna Cota second it.
Old Business:
4Her’s need to be re-enrolled on the new website as this is what we will be using for future communication. They will also need to make sure that beef weigh in information is entered before February 1st and will not be able to do so unless they are re-enrolled in 4H.
Iowa 4H food donations were a success! Each county had a goal of 100 items and Jackson County had 306 with over 10,000 as a whole across the state.
New Business:
Sweetheart ball candidates were voted on and our club will have Anderson Greibel as our king and Jaylen Heim as our queen. They will deliver cans around town asking for donations for our county 4H camps and other events.
Deadline to enter the broiler class at fair is February 1st. Please contact the Extension Office if you are interested. Chickens will be available in May.
DuPont/Pioneer is offering grant opportunities for 4H clubs to do service projects in their community. The deadline to submit is January 30th.
State 4H Recognition applications are due on February 1st along with 4H Foundation Scholarship applications.
We are going to hold a t-shirt design contest for a new club t-shirt. The deadline to submit artwork is January 11th. We will provide the winner with a Dairy Queen gift card.
We finished our meeting with an online Kahoot over 4H topics.
The next meeting will be held on February 1, 2021 6:30 pm via Zoom.
