November 2, 2020
Meeting was called to order at 6:36 pm (internet connection issues)
Pledge of Allegiance was led by Anna Cota.
Roll call: What is your favorite food for Thanksgiving dinner?
Secretary’s minutes were shared via Zoom. Approved by Anna Cota, 2nd Koleson Merrick
Treasurer’s report was approved. Grace Hingtgen made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Beau Cota 2nd it.
Old Business:
4H Recognition Banquet was held October 11 in the Sacred Heart School parking lot following social distancing requirements. Multiple members in our club received rewards for 5-year memberships, record books, and outstanding members.
A reminder to get your name to leaders if you are interested in an officer position in the club.
We will be having a meeting for new officers within the next week via Zoom with club leaders to discuss committees and plans for the rest of the year. Another reminder that fair premium checks need to be deposited/cashed by Dec 31.
New Business:
New Officers are: President-Cheyenne Merrick, Vice President-Teresa Paulsen, Secretary-Grace Hingtgen, Treasurer-Hannah Braet, Historians-Gabby Hingtgen & Anna Cota.
We are still planning on having our annual Christmas Party at Horizon Lanes in January depending on how the Covid pandemic is going. Members agreed that many still wanted to do the $5 gift exchange.
We are not going to have snacks at the 4H meetings for the rest of the year. This may change, depending on the spread of Covid. New officer training will be November 14 via Zoom. November 18th will be new member training at Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds at 5pm. Please contact the extension office to sign up for these meetings.
Beef weigh in has not been set yet, an email will be sent out. We decided to send a get-well card for Justine Hager, one of our members. New programs will be sent out next month as we are waiting on officers being nominated.
4H Pledge led by Jaylen Theisen. Meeting next month on December 7th at 6:30.
A motion was made by Taylor Deppe to adjourn the meeting at 7:18pm and seconded by Aunika Hager.
