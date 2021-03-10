March, 2021: Meeting was called to order at 6:35 pm. Pledge of Allegiance was led by: Izzy Mootz. Roll call:What would you do with $100?
Wyatt Gregorich made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Koleson Merrick seconded the motion.
Wyatt Scheckel made a motion to approve the secretary’s report Austin Hager seconded it.
Old business:
Meat forms due March 1st
Sweetheart ball candidates were chosen: Anderson Griebel & Jalyn Heim
There was no t-shirt design submitted.
New Business:
Sweetheart Ball & Basketball tournament on March 13th at Andrew school.
8:00am senior co-ed game, 11:30 junior boys, 12:30 junior girls
March 2nd basketball practice 7:00pm at the high school
Fruit delivery is Sunday March 7th at 12:50
March 15th is the due date for applying to be dairy royalty.
Youth in action program applications are due March 29th.
Sheep and goat weigh in March 24 at the fairgrounds
Anderson Griebel made a motion to adjourn the meeting Koleson Merrick seconded it at 7:05pm.
Presentations- Jaylen Heim- how to make a tie blanket
Justine Hager- friendship bracelets.
