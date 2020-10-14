Pledge of Allegiance was led by Grace Hingtgen. Roll call: What is your favorite month and why?
Secretary’s minutes were not read.
Treasurer’s report: $4, 812.08 balance
Austin Hager made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Nick Deppe 2nd it.
Old Business:
Show Rite feed tags need to be turned in to Chris’ garage ASAP. We are going to close that fundraiser. Record books were due last month, and we only had 12 books turned in. RSVP’s need to be given to Brittany Moore at the Extension Office by tomorrow, October 7th for the Recognition Banquet. The banquet is being held at Sacred Heart parking lot on October 11, 11:30-1:00. Our club donated $50 toward the farmer bags that will be delivered this fall. Intermediate day is being held at Prairie Creek Pavilion in Maquoketa on Saturday, Oct. 10th.
New Business:
Discussion was had about 4H week and all of the activities. Election of officers was sent out via a Google Form. New programs will be handed out next month. Discussion was had about forming a committee for service projects. County Council (10-12th grades) and Young Leaders (7-9th grades) will be having a meeting before the Recognition Banquet. They are looking for new members!! Make sure you are re-enrolling for 4H. The new system is experiencing some issues so be patient! There is a new member meeting on Nov. 18th at 5pm. Please RSVP to Brittany Moore by Nov. 11. Invitations will be sent out to those interested members. Oct. 6-7 is 4H Giving Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.