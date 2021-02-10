The Bellevue Pioneers 4-H Club met February 1, 2021. The meeting was called to order at 6:40 p.m.
Pledge of Allegiance was led by: Erin Sprank
Roll call: Name something that makes you grouchy.
Cameron Hingtgen made a motion to approve the treasurer’s report and Andersen Griebel seconded the motion.
Wyatt Gregorich made a motion to approve the secretary’s report Hannah Braet seconded it.
Old business:
We decided to pick a grey or black shirt from the 4H online website as no one submitted designs for a new shirt.
Fruit orders will be due to Chris Kilburg or Jessica Hingtgen by February 6th so we can get them to the Extension Office.
We voted on the amount of money to give toward the sweetheart ball and decided $25 for each candidate.
New Business:
Fruit delivery will be March 7th at the public elementary school.
Edgewood Meats sales pamphlets go home today (make a due date)
Edgewood Meats will deliver April 28th
Sweetheart ball and the basketball tournament are a combined event on March 13 at Andrew school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.