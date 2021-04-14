Meeting was called to order at 6:35 pm
Pledge of Allegiance was led by: Brook Sprank
Roll call: One bad habit you should break.
Grace Hingtgen read the minutes from last month’s meeting. Aunika Hager made a motion to approve the secretary’s minutes and Hope Griebel seconded it.
Joseph Hager made a motion to approve the treasurer/s report Maverick Duesing seconded it.
Old business:
We need to approve spending for additional club t-shirts.
Congrats to all of our basketball teams. Thank you coaches: Heather Merrick, Jessica Hingtgen, Stevie Veach
April 24th from 8-10 a.m. goat and sheep/goat weigh in
April 28th at elementary meat delivery after school.
New Business:
Petting Zoo- We decided to pair up with Otter Creek Shooting Stars. Hingtgens will provide gates.
Goat workshops will be April 10th and or May 1st at 10:00 am
Bucket bottle Workshop- April 17th 9:00-11:00 a.m
Rabbit workshop- April 14, May 12th, June 17 at 6:00p.m
Horse meetings- April 28, May 17, June 9th, 16th, July 13th at 6:00p.m. Juniors & intermediates must attend 2 meetings and seniors 1.
Dog meetings- May 24th, June 7th,14th, 21st, 28th, July 5th, 12th, 19th. Exhibitors must attend 4 meetings.
Poultry scholarship application due April 30th and June 1st royalty application is due.
YQCA training is May 2nd at Boyer Hall from 1-2:45. There is an online option but the cost is $12.
There are many rule changes for this year’s fair. Please read over the rulebook carefully!
Animal ID’s are due May 15th
Ultimate Survival Quest Intermediate Camp registration is due May 21st.
The 4H pledge was led by Teresa Paulsen. Presentations were given by Jaylen Theisen and Wyatt Gregorich on the history of 4H.
Next meeting May 3rd 6:30
Anna Cota makes a motion to adjourn the meeting Gabby Hingtgen seconded it
