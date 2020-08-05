Word has been received that Bellevue Pharmacy will sell and transition its community pharmacy practice to Hartig Drug Company.
Hartig Drug Company plans to operate in the same location with the same staff in Bellevue.
Hartig’s acquisition of Bellevue Pharmacy is expected to be completed by mid-October. The companies are working closely together to ensure the transition will be seamless for customers and their access to pharmacy care is not interrupted.
Kevin McClimon will be staying on as the pharmacy manager and Hartig hopes to retain all Bellevue Pharmacy employees interested in joining the Hartig team.
“Bellevue is a strong and proud community and Bellevue Pharmacy has been providing trusted pharmacy care in Bellevue for decades, so I am excited Hartig Drug can be part of that story,” said Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company – a family-owned and operated pharmacy based in Dubuque. “We are looking forward to continuing to provide unique local offerings and implement our industry-leading, Hartig Drug Rewards Program in Bellevue. We pride ourselves in serving local Iowa communities and are excited to carry on the legacy and values of Kevin and Patty.”
“Patty and I are excited to join the Hartig Pharmacy Team and continue providing pharmacy services from people you know and trust to the greater Bellevue area,” said Kevin and Patty McClimon, owners of Bellevue Pharmacy in a press release. “Joining the Hartig family of pharmacies will allow our entire team to continue promoting wellness in our community and we look forward to additional opportunities to serve our friends and neighbors.”
Over the course of the next few months Hartig plans to transition the business by providing some new products and offerings in the store, implementing its Rewards Program, and providing the Hartig Drug Discount Card which will provide an alternative option for prescription drug pricing. Hartig Drug is also excited to introduce new OTC, health and beauty and gift options in the community.
About Hartig Drug Company
Hartig Drug Company (Hartig Drug) is a local, family owned and operated group of pharmacies located in the Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois tri-state region. Hartig Drug was founded 115 years ago by A. J. Hartig.
Through community pharmacy, senior care (LTC) pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and durable medical equipment locations Hartig Drug Company is committed to providing convenient, personalized health consulting, pharmaceutical products, and consumer goods. As a local, small business Hartig Drug provides personalized services in touch with its local community roots. Our employees live, work and play in the same communities in which we operate. The connection to the community is what drives us every day to provide the best possible service and products to our customers.
