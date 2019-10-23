The PEO Chapter FL in Bellevue is once again going to be selling wreaths and garland for the holidays. Due to the number of people requesting last year, the group will also be selling swags. The deadline to order is October 31. The PEO will also be at the Unwrap the Magic of Christmas on November 30 to sell some if still available, as well as the Festival of Trees on December 7 to deliver products. Pictured above are PTO members Rhonda Anderson (standing), Kate Brooks left and Sue Williams.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 33°
- Heat Index: 33°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 33°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:23:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:07:54 PM
- Dew Point: 31°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. High 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Tonight
Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy. High 46F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 33°
Heat Index: 33°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 39°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 4mph
Precip: 18% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 36% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 37% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 30% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 47% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6mph
Precip: 49% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 6mph
Precip: 42% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 47°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.