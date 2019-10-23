The PEO

Pictured above are PTO members Rhonda Anderson (standing), Kate Brooks left and Sue Williams.

The PEO Chapter FL in Bellevue is once again going to be selling wreaths and garland for the holidays.  Due to the number of people requesting last year, the group will also be selling swags. The deadline to order is October 31. The PEO will also be at the Unwrap the Magic of Christmas on November 30 to sell some if still available, as well as the Festival of Trees on December 7 to deliver products. Pictured above are PTO members Rhonda Anderson (standing), Kate Brooks left and Sue Williams.