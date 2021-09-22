A 6-year old Bellevue girl who blew away the competition at the Pedal Tractor Pull during Bellevue Heritage Days this past summer has qualified for the National Pedal Pull.
Clara Suiter, daughter of Tishana and Eric Suiter will be competing at the National Pedal Pull at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota this Saturday, Sept. 25.
The young lady’s road to Nationals came after two full pulls (making it the entire length of the course), the first Heritage Days and another full pull at the Iowa State Pullers Association Championships on Sept. 11 in Burt, Iowa. A
Suiter had to do a ‘pull-off,’ however, when two other girls also did full pulls. In the pull-off, she placed second with a pull of 34.7 feet, but still qualified for nationals. A total of 270 pullers in various age categories competed in the state contest.
The young lady said this is the first year she has competed in any pedal pull competition, and she is exited about making it to the national event.
“I practice at grandma Shirley’s house,” said Suiter, who is a first-grader at Bellevue Elementary School. “I’m excited and also sometimes nervous.”
The pedal tractor and sled at the state pull was provided by the Iowa State Pedal Pull Association, and the same will be the case at the national contest to ensure fairness.
