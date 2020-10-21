Chapter FL, the Bellevue Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood, celebrated its 100th Anniversary on April 28, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The formal celebration of this milestone was cancelled because of the pandemic and the need to social distance. Meetings have not taken place “in person” but over Zoom technology. Recently the group was able to gather for an outdoor picture to commemorate this special year of the group’s existence in Bellevue.
Chapter FL was chartered on April 28, 1920, with Mrs. Grace Young giving impetus to the chapter’s formation when she moved to Bellevue after her marriage to Joe A. Young. Grace had been a member of P.E.O. in Odeboldt, IA.
Charter members in 1920 were, Mrs Grace Young, Mrs. Florence Hughey, Mrs. Anna Moulton, Mrs. Madge Rasgratz, Mrs. Mathelda Seaward, Mrs. Stella Weck, Mrs. Marjorie Sims, Mrs. Margaret Keho, Mrs. Anna Faubell, Mrs. Louise Al^illisch, Mrs. Mable Kucheman,and Miss Clara Ahlers.
Current Chapter FL officers are Ann Kendell, President; Lucy Zeimet, Vice President; Julie Busch, Recording Secretary; Janell Daugherty, Treasurer; Carol Hammann, Corresponding Secretary; Kristi Sieverding Carrier, Chaplain; and Laurie Anderson, Guard. There are 38 resident members and 5 non-resident members in the Chapter.
P.E.O. is an international philanthropic organization of women who support the education and celebrate the advancement of women through scholarships, grants, awards, loans and the stewardship of Cocey College in Nevada, MO, the only 2-4 year college that is owned and supported by a women’s organization in the United States. International, State and Local P.E.O. Chapters motivate, encourage and support women to achieve their highest aspirations.
One of the pioneer socieJes for women, P.E.O. was founded on January 21, 1869, 151 years ago, by seven students at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mt. Pleasant, IA. Originally a small campus friendship society, P.E.O. soon blossomed to include women off campus. Today P.E.O has expanded from that tiny membership of seven Iowa women, to almost a quarter of a million members in chapters in the United States and Canada. The sisterhood promotes educational opportunities for women through six philanthropies that include owning Cocey College and five projects that provide higher education assistance—P.E.O. Educational Loan Fund, P.E.O. International Peace Scholarship, P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, P.E.O. Scholar Award, and P.E.O. STAR Scholarship. Through the generosity of P.E.O. International, several Bellevue and area women have benefited from the Educational Loan Fund and the Program for Continuing Education. The International Offices of the P.E.O. are headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa State Chapter P.E.O., administrates the Iowa P.E.O. Project Fund which awards grants to Iowa women to assist in education goals as well as life needs and goals. Several Bellevue women have benefitted from this project as well.
From its inception, Bellevue Chapter FL, has worked to benefit the local community. As examples, the Chapter was instrumental in the establishment of the Bellevue Public Library. In past years, the Chapter continued to financially support the library in purchasing sets of encyclopedias (before online sources) in the 1970s and helping with Summer Library programs in the 1980s. For many years, there was a P.E.O. member on the Bellevue Library Board of Directors. Most years, the Chapter has had a Heritage Days float entry and in the past, provided a savings bond for the Heritage Days Queen. In the 1980s and 1990s P.E.O. Chapter FL sponsored a Labor Day Weekend Ice Cream Social on the lawn at the Joe and Grace Young Memorial Museum to financially benefit the museum. In 1985 it was estimated that 300 people were served In 1983 the group sponsored a Bellevue Bicentennial poster contest for elementary students.
Chapter FL uses its funds to support the six International philanthropies and one state project.
Also, Chapter FL awards two local scholarships to deserving senior girls from the Bellevue Community and Marquette Catholic High Schools and also supports the Red Basket Project of Jackson County.
Several members volunteer to pack and distribute feminine hygiene supplies to women in need. The group raises funds through various fundraisers including the sale of fresh greenery at Christmas time.
