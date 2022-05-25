P.E.O. Bellevue Chapter FL recently awarded collegiate scholarships to the following graduating seniors; Claire Dunne, Kaylee Koos, Rachel Rowan, Emily Sinar and Gabriella Williamson. Congratulations to these outstanding seniors.
P.E.O. is an International Womens Philanthropic Educational Organization that provides grants and scholarships to women. Chapter FL, Bellevue, provides local scholarships with fundraisers such as Bender’s brat stand and holiday wreath and greenery sales.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.