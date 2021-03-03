The Bellevue City Council last week approved the purchase of seven new body cameras for the Bellevue Police Department, as well as seven new tasers, along with new software for its evidence keeping system.
While the new tasers replace old models currently in use, this will be the first time the Bellevue Police will have body cameras, which are meant to protect both citizens and the police themselves with the documentation of law enforcement actions, which are kept as public record.
The cost of all the new equipment was approximately $15,000, which will be paid from the city’s general fund. That cost, however, will be offset through a $52,000 allocation the police department recently received for Covid-19 relief through the state of Iowa for police officer wages for “mitigating or responding to the Covid-19 public health emergency.”
Council members last week also gave verbal support to several amenities in an effort to aid the development and opening of the Water Street Landing project on south Riverview, also known as the former button factory.
The building at 305 S. Riverview, had sat empty for decades, but is now completely remodeled into office spaces, a future coffee shop and a center for school and civic programs.
As part of the $1.5 million project, developers Allen and Mark Ernst also added public bathrooms to the front entrance of the building, and are asking for the city to help pay for the cost of maintenance, cleaning and supplies, as well as a usuage fee, as the restrooms should be a great asset to tourism traffic in the downtown business district.
While Mayor Roger Michels said the proposed fee of $500 per month was too high, councilman Tom Roth reminded him that public restrooms have been on the ‘wish list’ for Bellevue for many, many years, and now that they have become a reality, the city should help the cause.
“The entire project is just such a great thing for Bellevue, I think we should do our part,” said Roth. Mayor Michels agreed, but wanted to lower the cost. The council agreed to negotiate with the Ernst family on cost.
Other things on the Water Street Landing development proposal for the City of Bellevue is maintaining the greenspace area between the two big river buildings, and assisting with additional parking spaces. The council agreed to both, also agreed to share in the cost of fixing the river bank directly to the north of the Bob Ernst building at an estimated cost of $7,000.
“Allen is providing different amenities that the city has always wanted to bring downtown,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “We just need to get this all in writing with more official numbers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.