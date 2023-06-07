On Saturday, May 27, 2023 the Mock-Trial team of Ankeny High School led by Amy (Schaefer) Akers as the Teacher-Coach won the National Championship held in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The team became eligible for the competition for the National Contest when they won the Iowa championship on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.
Amy was born and raised in Bellevue. She graduated from St. Joseph's Elementary School and Bellevue Marquette High School (the names of the schools during the years when she attended).
She graduated from Loras College and has a Masters Degree from the University of Northern Iowa. She teaches in the Advanced Learning Program at Southview Middle School in Ankeny, Iowa where she also is the Teacher-Coach for the eighth grade Mock Trial program.
This was the first time in school history, the Ankeny High School mock trial team won the national competition after defeating New Mexico in the Final Round in Little Rock, AR. In doing so, they became the fifth team from Iowa to secure the national title, giving Iowa the most wins of any state.
Participating students include Chloe Andersen, Nicki Casady, Sareena Casady, Hayden DeWitt, Mallory Jordan, Marissa Larson-Minar, Grant Miner, Hannah Pross, and Noah Yeager. The team is coached by attorney Marcus Miller and Joe Metzger. Amy Akers serves as the teacher-coach.
This year’s competition case involved a fictional criminal case titled the State of Arkansas vs. Scout Cumberland, which involved the homicide of a school board member by another school board member, with New Mexico’s prosecution team arguing for premeditated murder and Iowa’s defense team claiming self-defense. The trial was presided over by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., and the jury was made up of a panel of judges and attorneys from around the nation.
The National High School Mock Trial Competition began in 1984 in Des Moines, Iowa, with five states competing: Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Wisconsin.
