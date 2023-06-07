NATIONAL CHAMPS:

NATIONAL CHAMPS: Participating students included Chloe Andersen, Nicki Casady, Sareena Casady, Hayden DeWitt, Mallory Jordan, Marissa Larson-Minar, Grant Miner, Hannah Pross, and Noah Yeager. The team is coached by attorney Marcus Miller and Joe Metzger. Amy Akers (a native of Bellevue pictured in the center) serves teacher-coach.

 On Saturday, May 27, 2023 the Mock-Trial team of Ankeny High School led by Amy (Schaefer) Akers as the Teacher-Coach won the National Championship held in Little Rock, Arkansas.  

The team became eligible for the competition for the National Contest when they won the Iowa championship on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.