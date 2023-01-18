A recent event shows the value of playing traditional games, like euchre and cribbage, which have been regular pastimes in this area for generations. The skill and knowledge of these games definitely make connections, as does a little kindness and caring.
Bellevue native Bobby Schroeder, son of Bud Schroeder and Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder, was recently recognized as the November recipient of the ‘HELLO Spotlight Recognition Award’ at the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he works as the Hospital Pharmacist.
Schroeder, who graduated from Bellevue High School in 2014 and from Drake University in 2021, has been serving in the role as hospital pharmacist for the past year.
The award Schroeder recieved came after he connected with a patient in the hospital when he saw a cribbage board. He had learned the game from former high school teacher Dave Broders, as well as his father Bud and grandfather Gerald here in Bellevue and it led to a positive event.
The son of the patient, who heard of the connection and wrote to the hospital and Schroeder himself about it.
“I wanted to reach out to send you a huge thank you. My dad was in-patient on 4th floor last week and you delivered some paperwork to him regarding a medication they were trialing. During your visit you noticed the cribbage board that my mom had brought in and mentioned to my dad that you and your grandpa played cribbage and that if you had time after your shift was over you would stop by and play a round of cribbage with him and you did! You made his day,” stated the letter. “Thank you so much for going above and beyond for your patient. The fact that you were observant in the patient room, stayed after your shift was over to visit and make his day speaks volumes to your character. Thank you for going the extra mile."
“When my dad told me this happened the following day when I went to visit him it brought a happy tear. To know a complete stranger and medical professional cares meant so much. Such a cool, selfless act of kindness and he definitely deserves the recognition,” he concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.