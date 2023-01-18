Bobby Schroeder

Bobby Schroeder, Pharmacy Doctor (center), is pictured with Jerome Wohleb, Pharmacy Director (left) and Scott Persson, Clinical Pharmacist (right).

A recent event shows the value of playing traditional games, like euchre and cribbage, which have been regular pastimes in this area for generations. The skill and knowledge of these games definitely make connections, as does a little kindness and caring.

Bellevue native Bobby Schroeder, son of Bud Schroeder and Jeanette Hartung-Schroeder, was recently recognized as the November recipient of the ‘HELLO Spotlight Recognition Award’ at the Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, Nebraska, where he works as the Hospital Pharmacist.