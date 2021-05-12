Three seats on the Bellevue City Council will be up for election this fall. Those interested in running for any of the open positions can pick up nomination papers starting in August.
Open seats include those of councilman Lyn Medinger, councilman Jayson Heiar and councilwoman Tammy Michels.
The candidate filing period for all city offices is Aug. 23 through Sept. 16. Interested individuals must complete a petition and have it signed by eligible voters who live in the area they seek to represent (at least 25 signatures in towns of 3,500 or more, at least 10 signatures in tows of 100-3,499). The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition are available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at sos.iowa.gov.
The election is Nov. 2, held jointly with local school board elections.
Applicants for city council must be 18 or older and a resident of Bellevue.
Nomination papers may be picked up at the County Auditor’s Office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa.
