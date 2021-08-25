Three seats on the Bellevue City Council will be up for election this fall. Those interested in running for any of the open positions can pick up nomination papers now through Sept. 16.
Open seats include those of councilman Lyn Medinger, councilman Jayson Heiar and councilwoman Tammy Michels.
So far one interested party, Jo Fifield of Bellevue has picked up nomination papers for one of the open at-large seats. As of Monday, however, none of the three incumbents had indicated if they would run for re-election, but still have a few weeks to do so.
The candidate filing period for all city offices is Aug. 23 through Sept. 16. Interested individuals must complete a petition and have it signed by eligible voters who live in the area they seek to represent (at least 10 signatures in tows of 100-3,499).
The affidavit of candidacy and nomination petition are available at Bellevue City Hall, as well as the County Auditor’s Office at the Jackson County Courthouse in Maquoketa.
The election is Nov. 2, held jointly with local school board elections.
Applicants for city council must be 18 or older and a resident of Bellevue.
