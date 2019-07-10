Two seats on the Bellevue City Council, as well as the Mayor’s position will be up for election this fall. Those interested in running for any of the open positions can pick up nomination papers starting Aug. 12.
Open seats include those of longtime councilman Tim Roth, as well as Kyle Clasen, who was appointed last year to fill out the remaining term of former councilman Allen Ernst.
The position of Mayor, currently being served by Roger Michels, is also up for election. Michels was appointed last year to fill out the term of former Mayor Chris Roling, who resigned just prior to the resignation of former city administrator Loras Herrig.
