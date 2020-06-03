Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...JONES AND NORTHWESTERN CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 415 AM CDT... AT 344 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED NEAR CENTER JUNCTION, OR 9 MILES NORTHEAST OF ANAMOSA, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL IS POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ANAMOSA, MONTICELLO, CASCADE, WYOMING, ONSLOW, MONMOUTH, CENTER JUNCTION, NASHVILLE, LANGWORTHY, CANTON, FULTON, BALDWIN, EMELINE, OTTER CREEK, SOUTH GARY OWEN, GARRY OWEN, MAQUOKETA CAVES STATE PARK, BUCKHORN, IRONHILLS AND ELWOOD. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. MINOR FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS, CREEKS, STREAMS AND URBAN AREAS IS POSSIBLE. IF YOU ENCOUNTER WATER OVER A ROADWAY, DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH IT. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.