Bellevue Mason Lodge #51 AF&AM is proud to announce the 2020 Scholarship winners.
Each student will receive a $1,200 scholarship upon the completion of the first semester of study.
The winners are:
Bellevue Community School District
1. Lindsey Banowetz
2. Brin Daugherty
3. Benjamin Parker
4. Madison Weber
5. Taylor Wagner
Easton Valley School District
1. Nicole Zeimet
2. Cade Jargo
3. Lexee Stoll
4. Kaitlyn Lee
5. ReaAnn Carlson
The Masonic Lodge congratulates each of the winners and we wish them success in their future endeavors.
