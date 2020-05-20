2020 Senior Parade

The Bellelvue/Marquette Catholic Seniors will meet at the BHS parking lot at 3:15 pm this Sunday, May 24th.

Bellevue High School and Marquette Catholic will host a joint “Senior Parade” to honor our graduating seniors! On Sunday, May 24th at 3:15 pm, seniors will meet at the BHS parking lot and parade though Bellevue! The route is attached below. We will start and end at the parking lot. Please come out to the route to see the seniors while social distancing. Congratulations to the class of 2020!