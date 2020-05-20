Bellevue High School and Marquette Catholic will host a joint “Senior Parade” to honor our graduating seniors! On Sunday, May 24th at 3:15 pm, seniors will meet at the BHS parking lot and parade though Bellevue! The route is attached below. We will start and end at the parking lot. Please come out to the route to see the seniors while social distancing. Congratulations to the class of 2020!
Bellevue/Marquette Catholic Senior Parade Slated This Sunday
-
- Updated
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 76%
- Feels Like: 62°
- Heat Index: 63°
- Wind: 7 mph
- Wind Chill: 62°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:35:07 AM
- Sunset: 08:21:59 PM
- Dew Point: 55°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Considerable cloudiness. High 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 62°
Heat Index: 63°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 58°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: E @ 6mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 13% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: E @ 7mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 53°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 55°
Heat Index: 56°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Iowa officials roll out rules for reopening businesses; churches weigh decisions
- UI epidemiologist: Iowa is reopening too soon and risking COVID-19 spread
- Iowa state campground closures extended; parks open
- Iowa DOT may delay road projects due to drop in gas tax collections
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 323 to 14,651, Jackson County stays at eight cases
- Body found on Bellevue's north shore
- Blending the art and science of nursing
- IUB holds public hearing for power line
- Reynolds to open stores and restaurants in three-fourths of Iowa counties
- Iowa COVID-19 cases increase by 279 to 14,328, Jackson County stays at eight cases
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.