At the stroke of midnight on May 31, 1832, the rush for land in the Wisconsin (Iowa) terrority began. Many of the would-be settlers had to find ingenious ways of crossing the river to get to the areas which they wished to claim.
Apparently only two white men entered Jackson County on June 1, 1833. Their crossing was completed under far more different circumstances than was the case for those who crossed further downstream.
James Armstrong and Alex Reed were the two men who came to Jackson County that day. Armstrong’s claim was situated on Mill Creek, just south of the original plat of Bellevue. Reed’s claim was located several miles south of Bellevue in the Pleasant Valley area.
While most of the Bellevue area was heavily forested, their bottomland claims were probably more open. Red is credited with being the first man in to break the virgin soil in this area. During the winter following Reed’s arrival he is said to have killed 75 deer.
Indians who inhabited the Bellevue area called it the “big Forrest.” Sac and Fox tribes were here before the town was settled and south of Bellevue where the Presbyterian Cemetery is now located was a large village of Sacs.
According to the History of Jackson County published in 1879, the Sac War Pole was still standing at the site in 1850. Immediately south of the Sac village was a large native American burial ground.
In the autumn of 1833 several more settlers arrived in the Bellevue area-among them William Jonas, David Segar, Thomas Nicholson and William Dyas. All of the group settled in the area near James Armstrong’s claim. The Dyas farm, located at the south edge of Bellevue has been a landmark for all these years. Likewise the Reed claim has remained in the family to the present time.
In the spring of 1834, John and David White arrived and they also settled in the Pleasant Valley area near the Reed place.
Bellevue was laid out as a town site in 1835 by John Bell. Bell had the good sense to immortalize his name by calling the new town Bell View. The spelling was later changed to the French, ‘Belle Vue.’ In time, the two words united and the town became Bellevue.
When John Bell first laid out the town, the survey was done by Philip McLean. It was later officially surveyed by commissioners appointed by the United State Government-among them General George Cubbage and William Cahill.
At that time lots were valued at $7.50 for a front lot and $5 for a back lot. The proceeds of the sale of lots, after paying the commissioners and the cost of the survey, was appropriated to the town.
Here is what the 1875 Andreas Historical Atlas of the State of Iowa says about Bellevue: “Bellevue is situated on the Mississippi River, twenty-two mils south of Dubuque and twelve miles from Galena, Illinois.
The town site is upon a beautiful plateau of land whose general height is about fifteen feet about high war mark, and is surrounded by an amphitheater of hills which break off the severe cold of winter.
Few places on the river present a more picturesque or beautiful scenery than is witnessed from the top of the high bluffs either on the north or south side of the town, including the river with its islands, the shores of Illinois beyond, the farms and farm houses up the valley to a point about six miles, the village nestling in the amphitheater at the foot of the bluffs, with its business streets, its levee, and tasty dwellings.
A steam ferry makes constant trips between Bellevue and the opposite shore where a considerable portion of the country trade is received, and steamboats are constantly in sight, either at the landing, in the up and down trips, or going or coming from Galena.
The railroad trains of the Chicago, Dubuque and Minnesota road pass directly through the village to the station which is just north of the corporate limits.”
Settlers came in greater numbers in the years after 1835 and staked out claims or built cabins or stores on the town site. Peter Dutell was one of those arrivals.
In 1835 he opened the first hotel in Jackson County. He operated the Bellevue Hotel for one year and then sold it.
His name lives on in Bellevue, thanks to the home he built in what is now called Dutell Hollow.
Dutell’s hotel was a two story frame structure which later was owned by William Brown. It was the headquarters for a notorious gang of outlaws, thieves and counterfeiters and was the scene of the famous Bellevue shootout known as the Bellevue War of 1840.
A post office was established in 1835 with John Bell as postmaster. Access to Bellevue from Galena and across the river became easier that year when Vincent Smith began operating a ferry service six miles north of Bellevue to the mouth of the Fever River near Galena.
The first store in Bellevue was opened by J. K. Moss who came to the area in 1836. About the same time a man named Kinkaid opened a grist mill and began operations. Bellevue’s enterprising founder built a saw mill in 1836 and a Nic Jefferson opened the town’s second store.
