Bellevue and Maquoketa school districts inked an agreement with Eastern Iowa Community College District/Clinton Community College to share a college and career counselor.
The counselor’s time will be shared 40% each for Bellevue and Maquoketa, with the remaining 20% for EICC. Bellevue and Maquoketa each will pay $20,000 for the person, with EICCD paying $30,000.
The college will offer a course for high school seniors to help them become college-ready in the fall semester. The course will be taught onsite at both high schools. Each high school will pay 40% tuition per student for the course.
The contract will expire at the end of the 2021-22 school year unless renewed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.