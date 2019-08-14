An installation ceremony was held on July 5 at the MiCo Center in Milan, Italy for all incoming District Governors of Lions Club International.
Tony Hill of Bellevue was elected as the Lions District Governor of District 9EC for 2019-2020. Hill has been a member of the Eldridge Lions Club for the past 18 years, as well as an associate member of the Bellevue Area Centennial Lions Club.
“Lions are people who want to help, who want to make a difference, and who want to have fun while doing it. Lions give a lot to their communities, but they get back something that’s even more valuable – the satisfaction that comes from changing lives,” said Hill.
“I am looking forward to leading various projects and continuing the Lion Club’s commitment to serving communities throughout the District,” he added
Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs.
Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with more than 1.4 million members in approximately 45,000 clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas around the world. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world. Lions Club has recently expanded their service initiatives to include, vision, hunger, environment, childhood cancer and diabetes
For more information or to get involved with the Bellevue Lions, contact Ryan Ernst at 563-599-7203 or email at ryanernst34@gmil.com
