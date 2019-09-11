A Bellevue man has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse.
Shane Michael Lester, 34, of 905 Washington St., Bellevue, was charged August 15 for allegedly committing a sexual act with a victim who was under the age of 12.
Few other details were listed on the criminal complaint, except that the crime occurred on an unknown date between February and July 20.
Lester was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. Arraignment was set for September 6 at 8:45 a.m. in district court. Results of that arraignment were not know as of press deadline.
